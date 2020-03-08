Authorities in Eleuthera released the following statement at 7pm on Sunday, March 8th, 2020, announcing the closure of the Glass Window Bridge:

“Officials on the island of Eleuthera wish to inform motorists and other road users, that the Glass Window Bridge in officially CLOSED, effective 7pm, Sunday, March 8th, 2020, due to strong sea surge.

The Bridge will re-open only when the weather permits.

Please stay away from the area of the Bridge until the All-Clear is given.”