Former Officer In Charge of the Eleuthera District, and now Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Ismella Delancy, is expected to be the guest speaker during the Rotary Club of Eleuthera’s weekly meeting on Thursday evening, February 20th, at the Cancer Society Wellness Center in Palmetto Point, Eleuthera, beginning at 7pm.  The public is invited to attend.

Rotary speaker - Ismella Davis - poster