The Utilities Regulation & Competition Authority (URCA) is planning a two-day visit to the island of Eleuthera on Wednesday, February 19th and Thursday, February 20th, 2020.

For those who are confused about their contract with their service provider (telecommunications, internet or electricity providers), not getting the service they signed up for, or tired of complaining about their internet and electricity service to their provider and not getting results – this visit by URCA is for you to share your concerns and to receive answers.

A Pop-Up Office will take place at the St. Patrick’s Parish Hall in Governor’s Harbour from 9am to 1pm on February 19th, followed by a Town Hall Meeting at 6:30pm. On February 20th, the Pop-Up Office moves to the South Eleuthera Mission in Rock Sound from 9am to 1pm, followed by a Town Hall Meeting at 6:30pm.

URCA representatives will also discuss their 2020 Annual Plan with emphasis on the revision of the regulations that govern broadcasting in the country, as well as new consumer protection regulations for electricity consumers and revised regulations for the internet and telecommunications consumers.

See video above for more details. Also, email: info@urcabahamas.bs | call: (242) 393-0263 / (242) 300-8722 | or visit URCA’s website at www.urcabahamas.bs.