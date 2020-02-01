The Leon Levy Native Plant Preserve is hosting a 3-Day Native Plant Sale on Thursday, January 30th / Friday, January 31st / and Saturday, February 1st, 2020.  Hours: 10am to 3pm.  (Native plants help maintain biodiversity, prevent soil erosion, provide variety and attract pollinators.) CALL: 332-3831 for more information.

3-Day Native Plant Sale - Jan. 30th, 31, and Feb. 1st, 2020.
3-Day Native Plant Sale – Jan. 30th, 31, and Feb. 1st, 2020.