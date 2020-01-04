Now a 7th Grader at the North Eleuthera High School, 11 yr. old, Mckayla Knowles, with the help of her Mom, Gia Leary and others, organized the Mckayla Knowles 2nd Annual Diabetes Walkathon event, which was held on Saturday, November 23rd, during Diabetes Awareness Month to help raise awareness and funds to assist those suffering with the disease in her hometown of The Bluff.

The walk, which began bright and early at 6:00 am took participants from the North Eleuthera Service Station to the North Eleuthera Shopping Center. Following the walk, nurses and a doctor were on site providing information about diabetes and doing free glucose testing. Commonwealth Drugs and Medical Supplies, Manager, Marvin Arthur and Diabetic Educator, Shamaal Forbes out of New Providence were also at the event in partnership with the Mckayla Knowles Diabetes Walkathon, providing information and guidance. Members of the community, students, classmates and friends, all came out in support of Mckayla’s fundraiser on the Saturday morning. According to young Mckayla, all proceeds would go toward the purchase of insulin and glucose testing machines.

Winners in the walkathon were Mr. and Mrs. Ricardo Belle, who came in 1st and 2nd place, respectively, followed by young fifth grader, Rajon Louis in 3rd. Prizes and medals were awarded to these top three finishers on the morning.

This year, the weekend event was expanded to include a Diabetes seminar hosted in partnership with Commonwealth Drugs and Medical Supplies, held on Friday evening, November 22nd, at the New Vision Church of God at 7pm, where Marvin Arthur and Jamaal Forbes presented on ‘Managing Diabetes’, covering topics like; weight reduction through physical activity and healthy eating, managing diabetes medication, monitoring, and healthy coping.







