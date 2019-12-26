On the cusp of the largest holiday season during any year, when the population of the island swells with visitors celebrating Christmas and New Year’s Day – Harbour Island residents and businesses were plunged into darkness on Monday evening, December 23rd, 2019.

Backup generators could be heard all over the island, shared one resident, who on Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25th, 2019, confirmed that their home was still without power. Another small business owner, whose store and home did not have backup generators, expressed concern about their loss of business during Christmas Eve day – one of the busiest shopping days in the year, and expressed serious concern, that power would be restored soon, so they would not lose all of their frozen goods stored in freezers without power since Monday evening.

With power to some parts of the island still out, during the Boxing Day holiday, a representative of the electricity provider, BPL (Bahamas Power & Light), released the following statement on Thursday morning, December 26th, 2019.

“At present, it is believed that the rental generation at the Harbour Island station failed. Replacement units are there and connected, but awaiting the arrival of a technician from the manufacturer to deal with some control issues. This follows a failure of the cable connecting Harbour Island to the mainland (Eleuthera). We are continuing to work to repair the problems and expect to have matters resolved before the end of the day.”