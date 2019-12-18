On December 12th, 2019, the following Public Notice was released for the information of displaced families from Abaco in Eleuthera:

“PUBLIC NOTICE- GOVERNMENT HOUSING PLAN FOR DISPLACED PERSONS FROM ABACO

Persons displaced from Abaco may contact the Department of Social Services regarding the Government’s dome city housing initiative. Persons will be able to begin relocating by January 2020. Interested persons may contact the Department of Social Services, Lower Bogue at 335-1436.”